

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) reported Wednesday that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of December 2017 declined 3.3 percent to 308,539 units from 319,108 units in the prior year. The company's December retail sales were up 2 percent; retail share tops 18 percent.



There were 26 selling days in December 2017, compared to 27 selling days in December 2016.



General Motors said it delivered 3,002,241 vehicles in the United States in 2017, including more than 1.3 million trucks and 965,090 crossovers. GM's total sales in 2017 were down 1 percent year over year, outperforming the industry, which is expected to be down 2 percent.



Mustafa Mohatarem, GM's chief economist, forecasts 2018 total vehicle sales (including medium and heavy trucks) to exceed 17 million units for the fourth year in a row. Light vehicle sales are forecasted to be in the high 16 million-unit range.



