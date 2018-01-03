Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Cost Pressure on Manufacturers Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global medical adhesive tapes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical adhesive tapes from various derivative types.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Flourishing medical tourism industry in APAC. The global medical tourism industry is growing in popularity, owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and doctors and availability of low-cost treatments. This industry is expected to reach $8 billion by 2020. The outbound medical tourism originated primarily in the US due to the implementation of the US Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which opened avenues in the global medical industry.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Shift to environment-friendly, green products. Developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany, emphasize the use of medical adhesive tapes as they are environment-friendly. These environment-friendly tapes are also known as green tapes and are either recyclable, biodegradable, or made from recycled materials. They do not contain harmful hydrocarbons or solvents. Bio-based medical adhesive tapes are increasingly becoming popular in developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers. Identifying the suitable adhesive and backing material for an application is a crucial step. Standard acrylate-based tapes exhibit higher moisture resistance than silicone-based tapes and are used in medical applications that involve exposure to cleaning solutions or excessive secretions. The amount of adhesive and its concentration used in the manufacturing process should be carefully examined. Care should be taken during the initial mixing procedure and manual or automated circulation of the medical adhesive tapes. Factors such as the type of skin and age are the key factors that determine the price of these tapes.



Increasing investments in the medical industry

Robotic surgery: The way forward



Key vendors

3M

Medtronic

Nitto Denko



Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Scapa Group

Other prominent vendors



Adchem

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cct Tapes

Dermamed Coatings Company

Gergonne Industrie

Jiangsu Nanfang Medical

Libatape Pharmaceutical

Lohmann

Mactac

Mercator Medical

Nichiban

Paul Hartmann Medical

Seyitler Kimya

