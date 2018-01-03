sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2018 | 16:16
PR Newswire

Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2017

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:










Rate to GBP





31-Dec-17


31-Dec-16


YoY Delta

SEK





11.095


11.157


0.6%

NOK





11.091


10.613


-4.5%

EUR





1.127


1.168


3.5%

DKK





8.391


8.683


3.4%

AUD





1.730


1.705


-1.5%











Income statement averages for the quarter:









Rate to GBP





Avg Q4 17


Avg Q4 16





YoY Delta

SEK





11.043


11.236


1.7%

NOK





10.837


10.409


-4.1%

EUR





1.127


1.152


2.2%

DKK





8.389


8.568


2.1%

AUD





1.727


1.657


-4.2%

The information in this report is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation, MAR.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

