Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2017

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:

















Rate to GBP







31-Dec-17

31-Dec-16

YoY Delta SEK







11.095

11.157

0.6% NOK







11.091

10.613

-4.5% EUR







1.127

1.168

3.5% DKK







8.391

8.683

3.4% AUD







1.730

1.705

-1.5%



















Income statement averages for the quarter:















Rate to GBP







Avg Q4 17

Avg Q4 16







YoY Delta SEK







11.043

11.236

1.7% NOK







10.837

10.409

-4.1% EUR







1.127

1.152

2.2% DKK







8.389

8.568

2.1% AUD







1.727

1.657

-4.2%

The information in this report is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation, MAR.

