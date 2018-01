ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC Wednesday reported a 11 percent drop in sales for December.



Fiat Chrysler reported sales of 171,946 units for December, an 11 percent decrease from last year's sales of 192,519 units.



In December, retail sales of 150,772 units were down 3 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 88 percent of total sales. In line with FCA's strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 21,174 units were down, as expected, 42 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 12 percent of total FCA December sales.



Chrysler brand sales were up 3 percent in December, with Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the Chrysler 300 full-size sedan posted sales increases.



Jeep brand sales declined 12 percent to 73,205 units, while Chrysler brand sales increased 3 percent to 17,208 vehicles. Dodge brand sales plunged 23 percent to 27,885 units and Ram brand sales dropped 7 percent to 49,876 units.



