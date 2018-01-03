

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2018, which begins in Las Vegas on January 12, will enable tech giants to showcase their latest products and will also set the pace for where technology is headed over the next twelve months.



One of the big winners at last year's CES was Amazon's artificially intelligent, voice-activated assistant Alexa after it announced several partnerships and compatible devices. The sale of Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers has helped Amazon to further consolidate the gains.



Google and Amazon have spent the last few years trying to make Google Assistant and Alexa compatible with as many devices as possible. The two companies are engaged in stiff competition for dominance in the market for smart speakers, with Amazon getting a head start.



Amazon Echo and Google Home are hands-free speakers that will allow users to control them with their voice and play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. Tech enthusiasts will be keenly watching whether Google will be able to steal the show from Amazon this time.



According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, more than two thirds of current owners of Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers are planning to buy another smart speaker within the next six months.



The report, 'Smart Speaker User Survey: Brand Awareness and Ownership,' found that 75 percent of Amazon smart speaker owners would choose another Amazon speaker, while 69 percent of Google owners would choose another Google product. This would make it tough for competitors to dislodge Amazon and Google in the smart speaker market.



South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics announced on December 27 that it will debut Google-powered smart speakers, sound bars and televisions at the upcoming CES. This includes the premium, high-end LG ThinQ smart speaker, which will be powered by Google Assistant.



According to LG, the ThinQ Speaker will offer a premium audio experience, thanks to its new Meridian Audio technology and support for lossless high resolution audio.



In addition, the ThinQ speaker will be a personalized voice-activated interface for LG's smart home appliances as it will be able to control the smart home devices via a voice app.



