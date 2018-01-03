The global automotive active engine mount market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive active engine mount market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on end-user, including sedans and SUVs.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive active engine mount market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

EMEA: largest automotive active engine mount market

Europe dominates the market for active engine mounts because of the rising sales of luxury and premium cars. Most of the luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Audi that offer this feature as a standard fitment in flagship models are based in Europe. The increase in the production of automobiles in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is also expected to contribute to the automotive active engine mount market during the forecast period.

"The European market has been swift in the adoption of new automotive systems and technologies. The European authorities focus on vehicle safety and attempt to reduce fatigue accidents by pushing riders to adopt safety technologies by upgrading and making some safety rules mandatory in automobiles. This has led to the high volume of sales for safer vehicles in the region," says Ganesh Subramanian, a lead automotive components research expert from Technavio.

Automotive active engine mount market in APAC

The luxury car segment in APAC has introduced an economized segment of luxury cars by reducing the price and downsizing the cars. Owing to the improvement in the economic conditions of APAC and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, there has been an increase in the ownership of luxury vehicles. This is further driving the growth of active engine mounts.

"Asia represents the fastest-growing automotive sector in the world with developing economies such as India and China driving the automotive industry. Several automakers are shifting their focus to these regions looking at the market potential and some are providing dedicated products in these regions that meet the requirements of the market," says Ganesh

Automotive active engine mount market in the Americas

The American automotive industry throughout the 20th century had played a crucial role in shaping its domestic economy and socio-economic stability. The automotive sales in the region have mainly been an indicator of the nation's economic stability and growth. The US in North America has been dominating the American automotive industry and it is followed by Canada. At present, the US automotive industry is booming with rapid market growth and a growing demand for different categories of automobiles.

The preference for off-road vehicles among US consumers is increasing, which is visible with the growing volume sales of SUVs in the country. The sales of off-road trucks and sport utility vehicles are rapidly outpacing the sales of all other types of vehicles in the US as the consumers are making trade-offs between classic and premium sedans with the likes of large SUVs and grunting pick-up trucks.

The top vendors in the global automotive active engine mount market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

BOGE Rubber Plastics

BWI group

Continental

Vibracoustic

ZF Friedrichshafen

