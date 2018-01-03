

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of big thinkers will be on hand this year at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show to discuss artificial intelligence, or 'intelligence exhibited by machines, rather than humans or other animals.'



Colloquially, the term 'artificial intelligence' is applied when a machine mimics 'cognitive' functions that are associated with human minds, such as learning and problem solving.



Deepu Talla, Nvidia's VP and GM of Autonomous Machines will lead a session that will examine the state of artificial intelligence in 2018.



Recently his company unveiled the artificial intelligence computer designed to drive fully autonomous robotaxis.



The new system, codenamed Pegasus, extends the NVIDIA DRIVE PX AI computing platform to handle Level 5 driverless vehicles. NVIDIA DRIVE PX Pegasus delivers over 320 trillion operations per second -- more than 10x the performance of its predecessor, NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2.



It's not just taxi drivers that will soon be replaced -- technology has been increasingly replacing human labor in recent times. Artificial Intelligence or AI is undoubtedly the technology that will shape the future and ease most of the human tasks using automation.



But this technological growth has a darker side. A confluence of robotics and artificial intelligence are threatening a large number of existing jobs. Machines have already stepped in to perform relatively low-skill, low-wage, highly repetitive human tasks.



While artificial intelligence is not yet as good as humans at things like personal interaction and off-the-cuff decision making, highly-skilled jobs are increasingly under threat due to the rapid pace at which technology is advancing.



Highly skilled, knowledge-based employees in sectors such as legal and accounting could see their jobs decimated in the next decade.



Automation, which includes both mechanized robots and artificially intelligent software programs, is projected to eliminate 6 percent of all the jobs in the U.S. by 2021, according to a report released by market research company Forrester in September 2016.



Click HERE for a list of ten jobs that are endangered by artificial intelligence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX