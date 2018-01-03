Cleaning Robot Market Worth 4.34 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Cleaning Robot Market by Type, Product (Floor-cleaning robot, Lawn-cleaning robot, Pool-cleaning robot, Window-cleaning robot), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 2.09 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.21% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as penetration of automation in household appliances, rise in labor cost, and increasing safety concern.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse65 market data Tables and48 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Cleaning Robot Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cleaning-robot-market-22726569.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Floor-cleaning robot expected to hold the largest share of the cleaning robot market by 2023

Floor-cleaning robot is expected to hold the largest share, on the basis of product, of the cleaning robot market by 2023; the growth of the market for this technology attributed the popularity of floor-cleaning robots in the residential sector, which has helped the floor-cleaning robot market to grow at a rapid pace. These robots are equipped with functions such as navigation control systems and sensors (distance counter, gyro, ultrasonic, laser, and bumper switches), which are specifically used to detect obstacles and prevent collisions.

Cleaning robot market for residential application expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

The cleaning robot market for the architecture application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Cleaning robots in the residential application are utilized to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. In certain countries, employing domestic workers becomes too expensive; in such cases, cleaning robots can easily undertake the task of cleaning.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=22726569

APAC expected to dominate the cleaning robot market during the forecast period

The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cleaning robots. Rise in disposable income among consumers in APAC has led to the adoption of cleaning robots. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall cleaning robot market.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=22726569

The key players in the market include iRobot (US), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), and Monoprice (US). The key players in this market are increasingly undertaking the strategies of partnerships and collaborations, and product developments and launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products to the market.

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel, Collaborative Robots), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Industrial-Robotics-Market-643.html

Service Robotics Market by Operating Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Application (Professional, Personal), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/service-robotics-market-681.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets