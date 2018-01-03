Mariehamn, 2018-01-03 16:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions January 3, 2018, 5.30 p.m.



Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Ålandsbaronen Ab)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ålandsbaronen Ab Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Anders Wiklöf Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Name: Nils Lampi Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180103164803_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 29.12.2017 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009000103 Volume: 7000 Unit price: 14.21000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7000 Volume weighted average price: 14.21000 Euro



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505