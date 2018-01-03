

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The red carpet event at this year's Golden Globe Awards will be livestreamed on Facebook.



The microblogging site secured the rights as the exclusive official platform for live streaming the event after an year's gap.



Facebook replaces Twitter, which uploaded the glittering event online in 2017.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP)), producers of the event, Tuesday announced that they will partner with Facebook as the exclusive live streaming platform for 'The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live,' the official red carpet pre-show for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.



Dubbed as Hollywood's Party of the Year, the two-hour-long Red Carpet show will livestream on the Golden Globes Facebook page from 6-8 pm ET on Sunday.



The Golden Globe Awards show will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.



The pre-show will feature interviews with talent, and the hosts include AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, Laura Marano and more.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX