Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global automotive seat control module marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005466/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive seat control module market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

At present, the automotive seat control module market is characterized by the presence of a few global manufacturers. But, the US and Europe have many regional players in the aftermarket segment. Technological innovations drive the growth of the market. Investments for the development of innovative designs, easy installation process, and the addition of new features are predicted to continue during the forecast period. The emergence of new players is expected to intensify competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Several manufacturers of automotive seat control modules focus on reducing production cost and comply with the standards set by automotive OEMs. Players in the automotive seat control module market are exploring untapped markets such as Asia and Africa and this pattern is expected to continue during the forecast period."

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Continental

Continental is one of the leading automotive suppliers and has a strong presence in many regions. The company offers products and services to the automotive and rubber industries. Continental manufactures soft rubber products, tires, automotive safety equipment, interior electronics, and other components for the automotive segment. Innovative seat comfort systems, seat adjustment, and heated and climate-controlled seats are some of the other products offered by the company.

Delphi

Delphi is a global technology company that provides a wide range of products and solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. These solutions make vehicles safe, environment-friendly, and cost-effective. One of the products offered by the company is the Delphi seat control modules.

HELLA

HELLA develops and manufactures lighting and electronic components for the automotive industry. HELLA is among the global top 50 automotive suppliers. In 2016, the organization had an employee strength of 37,716 and generated a revenue of around USD 7.77 billion. The products offered by the company include body control units and memory seat modules. The company also developed a futuristic car seating technology.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies offers semiconductor products to the automotive industry. Chipsets offered by the company are used in powertrain, comfort electronics, and safety systems. The company also manufactures sensors, microcontrollers, and microprocessors. The automotive segment of the company is subdivided into carbon emission reduction, comfort electronics, driver assistance system, and security.

OMRON

OMRON is primarily involved in the manufacture and sales of automation components, equipment, and systems. The company developed the world's first electronic ticket gate and was the first manufacturer of automated teller machines (ATM) with magnetic stripe card readers. In 2013, the company featured in the Top Global Innovators list by Thomson Reuters.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Soft-close Door Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005466/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com