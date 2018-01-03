Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2018) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that both the Corporation's Management and Board is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity and share price. The Corporation continues to evaluate acquisition targets in diverse sectors, including but not limited too, the mining, technology and medical sectors that would generate additional shareholder value through the purchase of operating assets.

