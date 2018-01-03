Tunable Filter Market to Grow at 8.86% CAGR to 2023 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tunable Filter Market is forecast to reach $203.1 million by 2023 from $122.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.86% during (2017-2023) driven by the adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs) for various medical and commercial applications and implementation of liquid crystal tunable filters for highly demanding machine vision applications.

Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tunable Filter Market by Type (Liquid Crystal, Acousto-Optic, Linear-Variable), System Type (Software-Defined Radios, Handheld Radios, Radar Systems, Spectrometers, Communication Systems), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023"

The key players in the tunable filter market profiled in this report include Santec Corporation (Japan), Semrock (US), EXFO (Canada), Dover Corporation (US), Gooch & Housego (UK), Brimrose Corporation of America (US), Kent Optronics (US), Micron Optics (US), Thorlabs (US), DiCon Fiberoptics (US), AA Opto Electronic (France), Netcom, Inc. (US), Coleman Microwave (US), Delta Optical Thin Film (Denmark), and Smiths Interconnect (UK and US).

This report covers the tunable filter market in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The tunable filter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The growth of the tunable filter market in APAC can be attributed to the rapid adoption of wireless communication technologies by emerging countries such as China and India.

Major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the tunable filter market have been analyzed in this report. Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast by type, system type, application, and geography have been performed to provide the overall view of the tunable filter market.

The military applications held the largest share of the Tunable Filter Market in 2016. Tunable filters are provided for all key military communications and surveillance platforms that are used throughout the world. Tunable filters have been used for performing high-quality communications based on requirements during harsh environmental conditions and critical places. These military applications require communication and surveillance systems with environmental, electromagnetic capability, nuclear survivability, and electrical characteristics of digital interfaces.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the tunable filter market segmented on the basis of type, system type, application, and geography. This report aims to estimate the size and future growth potential of the tunable filter market across the above-mentioned segments. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, Directors - 40%, and Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%



