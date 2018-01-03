Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive torque sensor market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global automotive torque sensor market by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive torque sensor market:

Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles

Penetration of EPS system in passenger vehicles and LCVs

Increasing demand for automatic transmission vehicles

Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles

The global automotive industry is witnessing a steady increase in demand for high-performance vehicles. With the increase in disposable income, consumers are now eager to spend more on luxury vehicles such as high-performance vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are also investing in the development of low-cost, high-performance vehicles to expand their consumer base. For instance, the American automobile manufacturer Ford introduced high-performance models of two of its highest selling vehicle models Fiesta in 2014 and Focus in 2016.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive electronics research, "High-performance vehicles need more instances of torque measurement such as engine, drivetrain, powertrain, and transmission calibration when compared with other vehicles. In addition, high-performance commercial vehicles also need torque sensors for engine calibrations, safety, and transmission. Increase in production of high-performance vehicles generates demand for torque sensors."

Penetration of EPS system in passenger vehicles and LCVs

An electric power steering (EPS) system allows the driver to steer the vehicle effortlessly. The EPS system works with the help of an electric motor and a control unit connected to sensors. The motor runs on battery and uses the electric power to assist the steering movements. Increase in the sales of passenger cars and SUVs, low penetration of cars in emerging economies, and fuel economy benefits over hydraulic steering is influencing the demand for EPS.

The major advantage of EPS system over a hydraulic system is its energy efficiency, steering flexibility, lighter weight, and easy maintenance. EPS is mainly used in passenger cars and LCVs, whereas hydraulic steering is predominantly used in HCVs.

Increasing demand for automatic transmission vehicles

Automatic transmission vehicles, particularly passenger cars, are gaining traction in the global automotive market. A majority of customers vying for premium and luxury vehicles choose for those with automatic transmission. This technology is also gaining traction in smaller car segments. Vehicles geared with automatic transmission systems enable effortless driving in congested stop-and-go driving conditions. This is encouraging customers to opt for automatic transmission vehicles.

"Torque sensor in the automatic transmission can measure real-time torque at the precision of milliseconds. In an automatic transmission system, torque sensors are placed either on the input shaft or output shaft or both. These torque sensors enable transmission ECU to continually update the transmission algorithms with real-time torque information that promotes smooth and faster gearshifts," says Amey.

