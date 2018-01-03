ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2018-01-03 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has acquired TheySay, a best-in-market text analytics platform that uses advanced computational linguistics and deep learning to help customers effectively monitor, manage and optimize their reputations and business.



Aptean had already partnered with TheySay to provide sentiment analysis on social media and email channels for Aptean's Respond product, an enterprise complaint management solution companies use to provide timely responses to customer feedback.



"TheySay offers some really exciting technology that help customers understand and respond faster to feedback, predict trends and monitor their reputations, which given the power of social media is more important than ever," said Aptean CEO Kim Eaton. "We're looking forward to continuing to add TheySay's capabilities to Respond and exploring additional uses across our portfolio."



TheySay provides advanced text analytics and emotional intelligence solutions to analyze data from multiple sources and rapidly interpret them for various signals, such as sentiment and other emotions. This helps businesses form a consolidated view of opinions, moods and intent expressed by their customers and other key audiences. That capability allows them to more effectively handle complaints, predict trends and identify underlying risks and opportunities impacting their organizations.



TheySay offers three products:



-- PreCeive REST API, TheySay's plug-and-play SaaS product for advanced text analytics, which enriches raw text data with best-in-breed sentiment, emotion, topic and other rich signals. -- MoodRaker, which offers fine-grained, high-coverage opinion streams across social media and news sources in real time to analyze key performance indicators and predict trends and behaviors around unlimited topics. -- Evamind, the company's search and data exploration platform for large-scale knowledge discovery and opinion mining.



"Our relationship with Aptean and integration of our capabilities into Respond has opened the door to an exciting new chapter for TheySay," said Dr. Karo Moilanen, founder and chief technology officer of TheySay. "We're excited about joining Aptean and becoming part of such a respected company that can offer additional support and scale for our technology. We see a very bright future for TheySay's emotion AI technology across Aptean's extensive, multi-industry product suite."



The purchase of TheySay is Aptean's 16th acquisition since 2015. Financial terms of the sale will not be disclosed.



ABOUT THEYSAY A spin-off from the Department of Computer Science, University of Oxford, TheySay was established in 2011 and co-founded by Professor Stephen Pulman and Dr. Karo Moilanen. London-based TheySay develops leading-edge text analytics and emotion AI (artificial intelligence) software and solutions based on advanced natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning technology. Global customers encompass a wide array of vertical markets, some of which include financial services, healthcare and media. The company also works with leading systems integrators.



ABOUT APTEAN Aptean is a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions. We build, acquire and integrate industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



FOR MORE INFORMATION Media Relations Stephanie Zercher, Aptean stephanie.zercher@aptean.com 678-681-9070