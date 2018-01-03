GCL-Poly Energy has announced a handful of service deals among several of its subsidiaries dating back to 2016, in line with disclosure requirements related to a recent share subscription by its Hong Kong-listed solar O&M unit, GCL New Energy (GNE).In mid-December, Dongsheng Photovoltaic Technology (Dongsheng PV) - a wholly owned subsidiary of GCL System Integration - agreed to acquire 1.91 billion shares of GNE at HK$0.55 each in a share subscription. Dongsheng PV and several other parties bought roughly 10.01% of GNE's total issued shares, while GCL-Poly Energy still indirectly holds about 62.28% of the company's issued share ...

