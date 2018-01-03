Growth in the US economy's manufacturing sector unexpectedly improved in December, according to data from the US Institute for Supply Management. The ISM's headline manufacturing index rose to 59.7 from 58.2 in November, beating expectations for a drop to 58.1. Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM, said: "This indicates growth in manufacturing for the 16th consecutive month, led by strong expansion in new orders and production with hiring growing at a slower rate and supplier deliveries continuing ...

