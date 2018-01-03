Fiducenter Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration Software

LONDON, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Fund Systems, the provider of award-winning global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that Fiducenter S.A., one of Luxembourg's leading financial service providers, has selected their PFS-PAXUS fund administration software.

Fiducenter has an impressive 35 year track-record of delivering a complete range of Corporate Services, Investment Fund Services and Asset Management Services to clients.

An established market-leading product, PFS-PAXUS offers a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency administrative solution on a single, fully integrated system that satisfies the needs of the most sophisticated fund administrators.

PFS-PAXUS will assist Fiducenter with their fund operations by providing core fund accounting and administration functionality designed to meet the requirements of the fund services offered, by supporting the administration of all manner of open and closed ended traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds and Private Equity investment funds and structures.

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe.

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$450bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

