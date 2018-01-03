Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2018) - As 2017 comes to a close, InvestmentPitch Media would like to congratulate its five top performing clients for the terrific returns they've given their shareholders during 2017. While this is a rather unscientific approach, we've calculated the returns from the lowest price to the highest price during 2017.

All five companies have given their shareholders the opportunity to get a return of between 770% and 2,640% during 2017. However, even assuming the investors did not sell at the high, and continued to hold the shares at December 31, 2017, all five of these companies gave their shareholders a return of a least 500%.

Although we have had many star performers, we have limited our selection to those companies for which we produced at least 5 videos during the year, and are pleased to present the top 5 performers in alphabetical order.

360 Blockchain (CSE: CODE) has an all-round view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. The company is focused upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

Alliance Growers (CSE: ACG) is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Botany Centre, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Development.

Far Resources (CSE: FAT) is a mineral exploration company with two option agreements in place. The Zoro Lithium Property covers a number of known lithium pegmatite occurrences and is located near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the second option is on the Winston Property in New Mexico, USA, another historic mining property with potential for silver and gold.

Friday Night (CSE: TGIF) owns and controls cannabis and hemp based assets in Las Vegas Nevada. The company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC , a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients.

Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined mobile payment system. The company has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness and wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial Inc., Active Pay Distribution Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. Glance also owns Glance Blockchain Token Inc., which is developing the Glance Token as a cryptocurrency

Although InvestmentPitch Media has more clients on the TSX Venture Exchange than on the Canadian Securities Exchange, this year all 5 of these dynamic companies trade on the CSE.

