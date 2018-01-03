North America Class 8 Heavy-Duty Vocational Truck/Body Manufacturing Market, 2022 - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Class 8 Heavy-Duty Vocational Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Class 8 Vocational/Straight Truck Bodies. 2017-2022 Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the business of fabricating heavy-duty Class 8 truck bodies for vocational applications. Over 400 companies, in 17 key end-use application segments, were examined for inclusion in the study.

Whereas there are only a handful of heavy truck chassis manufacturers, the outcome of the vocational use of final vehicles rests in the hands of scores of small to large body fabricators in North America. These range from one-segment specialists to larger corporations that produce more than one type of heavy truck body.



The vocational/straight truck segment accounts for a quarter to a third of the total Class 8 category in North America, and in recent years has performed better than the tractor segment. All 410 companies included in this report manufacture bodies suitable for mounting on Class 8 heavy-duty straight/vocational truck chassis. They may also make bodies mounted on lower GVWR chassis, or in trailer-mounted or self-propelled configurations, but only the production of Class 8-suitable bodies is included in this study.



The author has pioneered independent study of various body fabrication areas, long neglected for analysis in understanding the final vocational truck. This report provides a vista view of the heavy-duty Class 8 segment of the industry, from the standpoint of where the truck chassis is applied in the delivery chain from truck manufacturer to body fabricator to final customer.

Market size and share estimates, in units and dollars, are provided for each of the following segments:

Aerial Reach Truck/Bodies

Concrete Mixer & Pump Truck/Bodies - Front & Rear Discharge Mixers, Pump Trucks, Volumetric Mixers

Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies, including Stone Slingers & Seed/Fertilizer Tenders

Drilling Equipment

Dump Truck/Bodies, including Chipper & Grain Bodies

Fire Truck/Bodies - Aerial Ladder & Platforms, Pumpers, Rescue, Tankers

Flatbed Truck/Bodies

Grapple Loader Truck/Bodies

Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Lube Truck/Bodies

Oilfield Truck/Bodies

Refuse Truck/Bodies - Rear, Front & Side Loaders

Road Construction & Maintenance Truck/Bodies - Asphalt Distributors & Patchers

Tank Truck/Bodies - Bulk Feed, Aviation Refuelers, LPG Bobtails, Refined Fuel & Water Tanks

Telescopic Boom Truck Cranes

Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Hydro Excavators, Industrial Vacuum Loaders, Sewer Cleaners, Coded & Septic/Non-Coded Vacuum Tanks.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope



2. Product Types



3. Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2017



4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All Products



5. Market Shares by Type



6. Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels



7. Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



8. Outlook - 2018-2022



9. Production by Region



10. Key Manufacturer Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dm7n5/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

