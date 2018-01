Regulatory News:

Bostik completed the acquisition of XL Brands, among the leaders in floor covering adhesives in the United States, on 2 January.

With this acquisition, which complements the acquisition of CMP in May 2017, Arkema actively pursues the development of Bostik which should exceed one third of the Group's sales by 2023.

