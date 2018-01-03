Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market is the increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector. Industrial players are increasingly stressing on post-manufacturing operations and exploring cost-cutting opportunities in material handling through lean management principles.

The three emerging market trends driving the global industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Software to enhance the design process

Improvement in services and support

Changes in the global labor force

Software to enhance the design process

Several vendors of the global industrial clutches and brakes market are using software applications to design products. These software applications assist in the reduction of the fabrication cost in prototyping and help in determining the flaws in the design.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomation,"Vendors are also using analytics software from vendors such as Teamcenter PLC and NX CAD, to understand the performance of the products. This has helped vendors in improving product quality, reducing their operational cost, and differentiating themselves from the competitors."

Improvement in services and support

Owing to the requirement of high torque by some processes and the need for these processes to be capable of handling high RPM, industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes need to be customized to handle these situations. Vendors in the global industrial clutches and brakes market are offering customization services to differentiate themselves from the competition and cater to customer needs. A team of domain experts from the vendors help the end-users in analyzing their requirements and suggest appropriate products as well as help in the installation of the products. The forecast period will also see an enhancement in services such as installation support and product performance checks.

Changes in the global labor force

The working-age population in the world is expected to decrease significantly by 2050, especially in countries such as China, Japan, Germany, Russia, and France. A high proportion of skilled workers are expected to retire. This has triggered the increased adoption of automated equipment in industries for reducing the requirement of manual labor to oversee the entire operation. Rapid industrialization in developed and emerging economies has led to an increased demand for labor. This has resulted in a hike in the average labor cost and less availability of skilled workers in industries across the globe.

"As lengthy shift times can reduce productivity and efficiency of employees along with the possibility of faults due to human error, industrial players are expected to adopt equipment that can improve industrial operations. The high adoption of equipment for key industrial applications will propel the demand for components such as industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes," says Raghav

