Regulatory News:
STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), a medical technology company commercializing the Xposition S self-apposing coronary stent, today announced its preliminary financial calendar for 2018.
|Event
|Date *
|Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Revenues
|Monday, January 8, 2018
|Full-Year 2017 Results
|Thursday, March 29, 2018
|Q1 2018 Revenues
|Thursday, April 12, 2018
|Shareholders' General Meeting
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018
|Q2 2018 Revenues
|Wednesday, July 11, 2018
|Half-Year 2018 Results
|Wednesday, September 12, 2018
|Q3 2018 Revenues
|Thursday, October 11, 2018
Financial year end on 31 December
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after financial markets close.
About STENTYS
STENTYS develops and commercializes innovative solutions for the treatment of patients with complex artery disease. STENTYS' Self-Apposing drug-eluting stents (DES) are designed to adapt to vessels with ambiguous or fluctuating diameters in order to prevent the malapposition problems associated with conventional stents. The APPOSITION clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction showed a very low mortality rate at one year and a faster arterial healing compared to conventional stents. The company's product portfolio also includes MiStent SESand Serpentis, two innovative coronary DES for routine interventions, and is marketed through STENTYS' commercial network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.
Additional information is available atwww.stentys.com
STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005662/en/
Contacts:
STENTYS
André Lerebours
CFO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 53 99 42
investor@stentys.com
or
NewCap
Investor Relations Strategic Communications
Dusan Oresansky Alexia Faure
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92
stentys@newcap.eu