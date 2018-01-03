Regulatory News:

STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), a medical technology company commercializing the Xposition S self-apposing coronary stent, today announced its preliminary financial calendar for 2018.

Event Date * Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Revenues Monday, January 8, 2018 Full-Year 2017 Results Thursday, March 29, 2018 Q1 2018 Revenues Thursday, April 12, 2018 Shareholders' General Meeting Wednesday, May 9, 2018 Q2 2018 Revenues Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Half-Year 2018 Results Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues Thursday, October 11, 2018

Financial year end on 31 December

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after financial markets close.

About STENTYS

STENTYS develops and commercializes innovative solutions for the treatment of patients with complex artery disease. STENTYS' Self-Apposing drug-eluting stents (DES) are designed to adapt to vessels with ambiguous or fluctuating diameters in order to prevent the malapposition problems associated with conventional stents. The APPOSITION clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction showed a very low mortality rate at one year and a faster arterial healing compared to conventional stents. The company's product portfolio also includes MiStent SESand Serpentis, two innovative coronary DES for routine interventions, and is marketed through STENTYS' commercial network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Additional information is available atwww.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005662/en/

Contacts:

STENTYS

André Lerebours

CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 53 99 42

investor@stentys.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations Strategic Communications

Dusan Oresansky Alexia Faure

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

stentys@newcap.eu