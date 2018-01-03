Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2017, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
- 93 048 Transgene Shares
- 308,150.15
For information, as of June 30, 2017, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
- 25,790 Transgene Shares
- 478,141.02
