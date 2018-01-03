Technavio market research analysts forecast the global polyphenol market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global polyphenol market by application (functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements), product type (grape seed, tea, and apple), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global polyphenol market:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Growth of the aging population

Scarcity of non-renewable resources

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The polyphenol market growth is fueled by the increase in the number of people with chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and chronic lung disease, and diabetes. The demand for therapies that aid in the treatment of these conditions continues to rise, as does the demand for devices used for the earlier diagnosis of these diseases. Technological innovations in the polyphenol market related to the medical industry have resulted in effective drug delivery.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research, "Polyphenol plays an important role in the development of numerous health benefits through controlled drug delivery release. It helps to fight cancer cells and inhibits the growth of blood vessels that feed a tumor, known as angiogenesis. One of the health benefits associated with polyphenol is that it lowers the risk of cancer and supports weight loss."

Growth of the aging population

The growth of the aging population is increasing the demand for cosmetics such as anti-aging products, moisturizers, anti-wrinkle, and skin whitening products. Consumers in APAC, particularly in countries such as Japan, China, India, Korea, and Indonesia, are adopting methods to improve their appearance and look younger than their biological age. Such consumers demand new and effective anti-aging products that reduce blemishes, wrinkles, and dark spots. The application of polyphenol on the skin protects it from harmful UV rays because of its ability to scavenge harmful free radicals in the body.

The rapid growth in the aging population across the globe is expected to drive the demand for cosmetics and personal care products during the forecast period. Besides, people are moving from chemical based cosmetics to herbal, organic, and natural cosmetic products. This is driving the demand for polyphenol from the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Scarcity of non-renewable resources

Non-renewable resources are sources of which the supply or reserves are fixed. These resources are used and consumed faster than nature produces them. The non-renewable resources that are used in food and beverage industry as polyphenol include tartrazine and other food dyes, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), sodium nitrite, propyl gallate, silicon dioxide, silica and calcium silicate, benzoates (such as sodium benzoate, benzoic acid). These chemicals are extracted from non-renewable resources. The use of these sources can cause global warming, health issues, and pollution, and is uneconomical as supply decreases.

"Polyphenol is an alternative and natural renewable resource that is optimal for such applications. There are many regulations on the use of chemicals in drugs and dietary supplements. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration has eliminated supplements that may contain 1,3-dimethylamylamine, methylhexanamine, or geranium," says Hitesh.

