London's FTSE 250 was up 0.4% to 20,768.19 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with retailers leading the charge after Next upped its guidance. Retailers Ocado, N Brown, Supergroup and JD Sports all advanced on positive read-across from Next, which nudged up its full-year profit target after a better online sales performance in the run up to Christmas, but said it expects profits to fall in the coming year. Full price sales in the 54 days up to and including Christmas Eve were 1.5% higher than in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...