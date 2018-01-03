US stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, underpinned by solid data on manufacturing and construction spending, as investors eyed the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve. At 1600 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% to 24,872.83, the S&P 500 was 0.4% higher at 2,706.16 and the Nasdaq was 0.6% firmer at 7,060.01, pushing further into record territory. Data released earlier by the Institute for Supply Management showed growth in the US economy's manufacturing sector unexpectedly ...

