Nasdaq Nordic will update the Order Price Collar % and Max Order Volume for Securitized Derivatives listed on First North market segments effective January 4, 2018. The updated values will be included in the daily reference data for the instruments. However, INET Nordic Market Model will be updated as of January 11, 2018.



The following changes apply to all instruments listed on the below market segments:



Current value Updated value ------------------------------------------------------- Order Price Collar % 2000 20 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Max Order Volume 1 000 000 units 10 000 000 units -------------------------------------------------------



MIC Segment Name Segment Symbol INET ID GCF ID FNDK CPH Certificates CPH CERT 206 814 FNDK CPH Warrants CPH WAR 207 816 FNFI HEL Certificates HEL CERT 189 812 FNFI HEL Warrants HEL WAR 187 808 FNSE STO Certificates STO CERT 188 810 FNSE STO Warrants STO WAR 186 806 FNDK CPH Tracker Certificates CPH TRA 208 818 FNDK CPH Leverage Certificates CPH LEV 209 820 FNFI HEL Tracker Certificates HEL TRA 210 822 FNFI HEL Leverage Certificates HEL LEV 211 824 FNSE STO Tracker Certificates STO TRA 212 826 FNSE STO Leverage Certificates STO LEV 213 828



Protocol specifications



No changes to protocol specifications. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of January 11, 2018.



