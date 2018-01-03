According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the medical imaging market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005518/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the medical imaging market in APAC 2017-2021 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Medical Imaging Market in APAC 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

The market research analysis categorizes the medical imaging market in APAC into the following type of product segments. They are:

General X-ray equipment

Ultrasound equipment

MRI equipment

CT scanners

PET/SPECT equipment

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three product segments are discussed below:

General X-ray equipment market in APAC

General X-ray equipment market in APAC is growing at a substantial rate and it accounted for the highest share in the medical imaging market in APAC in 2016. This segment witnessed an immense growth due to the diverse technological advances such as the higher adoption of advanced digital portable devices with high operational functionality. Continuous R&D efforts from global manufacturers to innovate and improve the techniques to deliver an accurate diagnosis, for treatment of various diseases will propel the growth of the market.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research, The advances in healthcare facilities and the increased awareness about digital X-ray imaging because of various programs created a positive impact on market growth. Apart from this, the outspread application of general X-rays such as interventional X-ray, mammography, and general radiography have been witnessing higher demand in APAC. This is driven by the increased need for non-surgical procedures."

Ultrasound equipment market in APAC

Technological advances are the key reason for the growth of the market. For instance, the adoption of latest 4D and 5D technologies by diagnostic centers led to the early detection of some complications. Various advantages that were provided by the 3D/4D ultrasound include better visualization of dense breast tissue screening, and this awareness was spread through various programs led by the governments of various countries such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea. This had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

"Automated breast imaging system is one of the techniques being opted for breast cancer detection. In addition, MR-guided focused ultrasound technology is in practice for the detection of conditions such as uterine fibroids. Therefore, the diagnostic and imaging centers are adopting this technology for early preventive and diagnostic measures," says Barath.

MRI equipment market in APAC

Magnetic resonance imaging equipment market in APAC is growing at a faster rate due to increasing awareness and technological advances. Furthermore, other advantages such as 3D imaging through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound help in determining the pattern of the disease in a better way. Faster regulatory approvals and addition of reimbursement policies are the major market drivers. The upgradation of software applications and increase in MRI compatible interventional procedures for treating chronic disorders are also expected to drive market growth.

Vendors are expanding their product portfolio of 3D medical imaging through MRI that helps them to increase their market share. For instance, GE Healthcare expanded its business in MRI through the acquisition of Steady State Imaging for MRI technology in April 2014.

Some of the vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

FUJIFILM

Browse Related Reports:

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market 2017-2021

Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Digital Pathology Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005518/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com