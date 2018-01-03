

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) is reportedly testing the use of fresh beef in another burger, the latest move by the burger giant to improve it sales by improving the quality of its food by switching frozen meat with fresh one.



McDonald's says the new burger called the Archburger is being tested in seven restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Archburger is similar to the Arch Deluxe burger, one of the biggest flop menu item in the company's history from the late 1990s.



McDonald's had previously held similar tests for fresh beef Quarter Pounders, before scheduling a nationwide rollout in mid-2018 at most of its 14,000 restaurants.



The Archburger, which is priced at $2.19, consist of 3 ounces of meat on a potato-flour bun, with cheese, onion, pickle and the mustardy 'Arch Sauce.'



