United States DoD C4ISR Market 2017-2022: Balancing Strategic and Tactical Capabilities

The "US DoD C4ISR, 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending.
Included in this study are an analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services. Contract activity for the 2017 DoD C4ISR is also included in the study. The DoD C4ISR 2018 budget consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans, all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2016, and the market forecast is from 2017 to 2022.
C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2018 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD request is notably higher than that of 2017 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market.
The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. C4ISR Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total DoD C4ISR Market
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DoD C4ISR Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast
- Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top 10 DoD C4ISR Contractors
- Market Leaders by Technology
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-US DoD C4ISR, 2017-2022
- Strategic Imperatives for US DoD Product Providers
7. C4ISR Breakdown
- Command and Control
- C2 Program Funding
- Top 10 C2 Contractors
- C2 Contracts by Technology
- Communications
- Communications Program Funding
- Top 10 Communications Contractors
- Communications Contracts by Technology
- Computers
- Computers Program Funding
- Top 10 Computers Contractors
- Computers Contracts by Technology
- Intelligence
- Intelligence Program Funding
- Top 10 Intelligence Contractors
- Intelligence Contracts by Technology
- S&R
- S&R Program Funding
- Top 10 S&R Contractors
- S&R Contracts by Technology
- Multipurpose
- Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors
- Multipurpose Contracts by Technology
- EW/IO
- EW/IO Program Funding
- Top 10 EW/IO Contractors
- EW/IO Contracts by Technology
8. The Last Word
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- BAE
- BAH
- Boeing
- CACI
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics
- Harris
- L3 Technologies
- Leidos
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Microsoft
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- Rockwell Collins
- Safran Optics
- SAIC
- SRC Bravura
- The Aerospace Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98hs6l/united_states_dod?w=5
