United States DoD C4ISR Market 2017-2022: Balancing Strategic and Tactical Capabilities

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending.

Included in this study are an analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services. Contract activity for the 2017 DoD C4ISR is also included in the study. The DoD C4ISR 2018 budget consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans, all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2016, and the market forecast is from 2017 to 2022.

C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2018 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD request is notably higher than that of 2017 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market.

The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. C4ISR Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total DoD C4ISR Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DoD C4ISR Market

Forecast Assumptions

DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast

Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total DoD C4ISR Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top 10 DoD C4ISR Contractors

Market Leaders by Technology

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-US DoD C4ISR, 2017-2022

Strategic Imperatives for US DoD Product Providers

7. C4ISR Breakdown

Command and Control

C2 Program Funding

Top 10 C2 Contractors

C2 Contracts by Technology

Communications

Communications Program Funding

Top 10 Communications Contractors

Communications Contracts by Technology

Computers

Computers Program Funding

Top 10 Computers Contractors

Computers Contracts by Technology

Intelligence

Intelligence Program Funding

Top 10 Intelligence Contractors

Intelligence Contracts by Technology

S&R

S&R Program Funding

Top 10 S&R Contractors

S&R Contracts by Technology

Multipurpose

Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors

Multipurpose Contracts by Technology

EW/IO

EW/IO Program Funding

Top 10 EW/IO Contractors

EW/IO Contracts by Technology

8. The Last Word

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



BAE

BAH

Boeing

CACI

General Atomics

General Dynamics

Harris

L3 Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Safran Optics

SAIC

SRC Bravura

The Aerospace Corporation

