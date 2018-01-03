Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intel Corporation - INTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 2, 2018, post-market, news outlets reported that a significant design flaw in Intel's processor chips could allow malicious software to read protected areas of a device's kernel memory -i.e., memory dedicated to the most essential core components of an operating system and their interactions with system hardware - potentially exposing protected information, such as passwords. The online publication The Register reported that the operating system updates necessary to address the vulnerability would likely result in "a ballpark figure of five to 30 percent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model," for Intel-based computing devices. On this news, Intel's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 3, 2018.

