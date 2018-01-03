

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company's President and CEO Jim Hackett will give the keynote speech at CES 2018, the Consumer Technology Association announced.



Following CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro's opening keynote, Hackett will deliver his keynote at 8:30-10 AM on January 9, in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom.



'Ford continues its long leadership in using technology to transform the auto industry and drive a revolution in mobility that champions innovation and safety,' Gary Shapiro, the association's CEO, said in a statement. 'Today, Ford is a global leader in amazing developments in self-driving technologies, smart cities, vehicle-to-vehicle communications, and beyond.'



Hackett's keynote address will focus on the development of mobility solutions as the world progresses towards smarter cities.



CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



