The latest market research report by Technavio on the global PPE market for food processing industrypredicts a CAGR above 4% during the period 2017-2021.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global PPE market for food processing industry from 2017-2021.

The report segments the global PPE market for food processing industry by product (hand protection, protective clothing, and respiratory protection) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global PPE market for food processing industry, according to Technavio energy researchers:

High susceptibility to injuries in the food processing industry: a major market driver

In 2016, the hand protection segment dominated the market by occupying almost 49% share

EMEA dominated the global PPE market for food processing industry with 38% share in 2016

3M, Ansell, Dragerwerk, and DuPont are the leading players in the market

The workers are highly susceptible to injuries in the food processing industry. Several injuries to the workers are caused due to the frequent contact with knives and other dangerous cutting machinery, bacteria, and high temperatures in the industry. Food regulations are becoming more stringent every day as the food industry accounts for over 16% of all manufacturing injuries.

PPE, therefore, is more important than ever in the food processing sector. As a majority of food handling operations are manual, efficient protection is imperative. The lack of adherence to OSHA standards results in penalties being levied on food processing manufacturers. For instance, in 2015, at Schwan food processing facility three workers suffered amputation and serious injuries in different incidents.

EMEA: largest PPE market for food processing industry

Processed vegetables are preferred by consumers in Europe, thereby boosting the demand for processed vegetables. As they are processed immediately after harvesting, the marketing strategy adopted for frozen products is that they contain more nutrients than fresh vegetables. The increase in the demand for processed foods will lead to increased demand for PPE for workers in food processing manufacturing facilities.

Fears over the safety of food among manufacturers, consumers, and regulatory bodies has increased due to the outbreak of foodborne diseases in Europe. The number of people suffering from foodborne zoonotic diseases in Europe is increasing. The lack or non-use of appropriate PPE is the cause of certain foodborne diseases.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on power, "Several food safety regulations that specify the maximum limit of contaminants that may put consumer health in jeopardy is being introduced by the European Food Safety Authority, a European government agency. The use of appropriate PPE by the workers in the food processing industries during various processes is required to control these contaminants."

Competitive vendor landscape

There are several vendors with a global as well as a regional presence and hence, the competition is high in the global PPE market for food processing industries. The vendors offer diversified PPE that are deployed in food processing industries. Vendors have a global presence and compete based on the distribution channels adopted and the variety of products offered, price, quality, branding, and customer service. Vendors also focus on securing long-term contracts with buyers, since there is little differentiation between the PPE offered.

