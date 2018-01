REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher early in the session, shares of Oracle (ORCL) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Oracle is currently up by 2.7 percent after ending the previous session at a six-month closing low.



The rebound by Oracle comes after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the business software giant to Overweight from Equal-weight.



