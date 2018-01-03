MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/18 -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) will hold their Annual Shareholders' Meetings on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (ET) at the Centre Mount-Royal in Montreal (2200 Mansfield Street). During this time, both companies' financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, ended November 30, 2017, will also be disclosed. A live webcast of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings will be available on the Cogeco website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

A conference call for financial analysts will be held just prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the companies' financial and operating results. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

-- Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570 -- International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

A live audio webcast of the call with financial analysts will be available on the Cogeco website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

