Investment group Blenheim Natural Resources confirmed on Wednesday that Mali's ministry of mines had granted Nashwan Lithium, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashwan Holdings in which it held a 30% interest, the Manianbala and Djidje exploration permits in the Bougouni region. Blenheim's board believed the permits would be highly prospective for lithium as they were located along the same strike line as several other known discoveries to the south of Mali. The group agreed to provide £100,000 in ...

