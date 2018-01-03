European stocks held onto early gains on Wednesday, boosted by strength in the retail sector and good news regarding German unemployment, as investors looked to the latest Federal Reserve minutes for further insight into the US central bank's thinking. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index ended the session 0.48% higher to 390.22, while Germany's DAX added 0.83% to close at 12,978.21 and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.81% to 5,331.28. Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.24% versus the US dollar at 1.2028. The ...

