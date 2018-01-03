Ford saw sales rise 0.9% across the US in December in comparison to a year ago, a figure principally driven by the 89,385 F-Series pickup trucks sold throughout the month, which was more than twice as the 44,871 total of all other Ford passenger cars sold throughout the month. At Fiat Chrysler (FCA), Jeep and Dodge posted declines of 12% and 23% respectively, Fiat branded sales fell 33% and Ram sales retreated just 3%, also on the back of strong interest in its pickup trucks. FCA, which had ...

