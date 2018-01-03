

FED: Dec 12-13 FOMC Minutes show almost all agreed on rate hike, with only a couple (Evans and Kashkari) wanting to wait for infl rise. -Many participants saw the then-proposed tax cuts possibly lifting PCE, business fixed investment, and, according to 'a few,' labor supply. -Participants agreed the flatness of the yield curve was 'not unusual' but suggested that it should be monitored. -While risks still balanced, participants wanted to watch infl closely. -A few participants were 'uncomfortable' with pace of 2018 hikes implied by the SEP, with concern that it would impede a rise of infl to 2%. -On the other hand, a few though the SEP did not reflect a pace that was fast enough for hikes in 2018. -A few suggested further study into alternative monetary policy frameworks such as price-level targeting and nominal GDP targeting.