Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses in the present market conditions are more focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities.

Mobility is a large area starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a competitive price; for each of the segments in the value chain, unless there is an expert team on the job, issues such as spikes in cost, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dip in residual value, among others, are likely to crop up. Leasing the fleet simply provides hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This has driven leasing growth and has given it a structure and regulated the ecosystem.

This study details the size of the automobile market within the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments, providing sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments. Company car (true fleet) is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operating lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.

The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect the innovation in mobility solutions such as rental, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative power train. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, the interest must lie in the growth opportunities they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of leasing (region-specific, with key trends and market overview and outlook).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Definitions

3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends

4. Market Analysis And Forecast Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. Key Conclusions And Future Outlook

