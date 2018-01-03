The "Romania Automotive Sector Report 2017/2018" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the automotive sector for Romania. In-Depth business intelligence is presented in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
What this Report Allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the automotive sector in Romania
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key data on vehicle fleet, production, registrations and trade for the sector in Romania
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Romania
- Ascertain Romania's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Assess market share by type of vehicle and brand
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Romania
- Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (passenger cars, heavy and commercial vehicles).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Sector In Numbers 2016
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Sector Outlook
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
2. Sector In Focus
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Industry Performance
- Production
- Sales
- Exports
- Imports
- External Trade By Region
- Global Positioning
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Employment Wages
3. Competitive Landscape
- Highlights
- Market Fragmentation
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity, 2013-Q1 2017
4. Companies In Focus
- Automobile Dacia Sa
- Ford Romania Sa
- Compa Sa
- Autoliv Romania Srl
- Delphi Diesel Systems Romania Srl
5. Regulatory Environment
- Government Policy
- Government Aid
6. Passenger Cars
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Production
- Sales
- Exports
- Imports
7. Auto Parts
- Main Events
- Production And Sales
- External Trade
