The "Romania Automotive Sector Report 2017/2018" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the automotive sector for Romania. In-Depth business intelligence is presented in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

What this Report Allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the automotive sector in Romania

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key data on vehicle fleet, production, registrations and trade for the sector in Romania

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Romania

Ascertain Romania's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Assess market share by type of vehicle and brand

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Romania

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (passenger cars, heavy and commercial vehicles).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Sector In Numbers 2016

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Sector Outlook

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

2. Sector In Focus

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Industry Performance

Production

Sales

Exports

Imports

External Trade By Region

Global Positioning

Foreign Direct Investment

Employment Wages

3. Competitive Landscape

Highlights

Market Fragmentation

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity, 2013-Q1 2017

4. Companies In Focus

Automobile Dacia Sa

Ford Romania Sa

Compa Sa

Autoliv Romania Srl

Delphi Diesel Systems Romania Srl

5. Regulatory Environment

Government Policy

Government Aid

6. Passenger Cars

Highlights

Main Events

Production

Sales

Exports

Imports

7. Auto Parts

Main Events

Production And Sales

External Trade

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cp7pr3/romania?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103006084/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive