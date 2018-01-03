StreamNet, Inc.: StreamNetTV Announces Windsor Street Capital LP lead Broker Dealer for REG A+ $18,000,000 Offering

Hundreds of Channels Pay Per View Streaming 4k 3D Virtual Reality Sports & Live Concerts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2017 / StreamNet.tv, Inc. announces SEC Qualified Regulation A+ $18,000,000 offering. Shares in StreamNet.tv's stock are available at $5.00 per share to registered broker dealers, individual investors, and investment companies.

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. will be acting as lead manager for the offering. CEO Darryl Payne says, "We truly appreciate the opportunity to work with Windsor Street Capital, L.P. WSC will also set up the syndicate with participating FINRA and SEC Registered broker-dealers and investment firms. This will allow myself and our amazing staff to focus on running the business. The goal is to premiere the StreamNet.tv streaming platform in early spring 2018. Various appointments within our organization and acquisitions pertaining to content will be accomplished weekly. I look forward to us hopefully trading on Nasdaq or the NYSE in the second quarter of 2018."

About StreamNet.tv

StreamNet.tv would like to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, Virtual Reality, & 3D.

StreamNet.tv will be able to close on the purchase of hundreds of thousands of master tapes when all funding is completed. Revenue sharing deals will be offered to TV Networks, film companies, and movie studios.

Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

StreamNet shall expand the capability of the broadcast station, the introduction of Internet protocol media distribution, and interactive geography based consumer apps. The mission is to protect the rights of content owners and bridge the complex world of analogue, digital, HD, and new cloud-based technologies.

Darryl Payne has a career spanning 42 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999417000105/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

Powerpoint presentation for Streamnet.tv: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/StreamNetTV PitchDeck 2018.pdf

About Windsor Street Capital, L.P.

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. is an independent, full-service investment banking firm. Established in 1993, WSC helps public and private companies with a variety of debt and equity financing transactions. We take pride in our custom-tailored approach to each client and building strong and lasting relationships.

What is Regulation A+?

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

