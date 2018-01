ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, advancing by 2.7 percent. With the gain, IBM has reached its best intraday level in over two months.



The jump by IBM comes after RBC Capital Markets upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Sector Perform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX