Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Direct Mail Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of direct mail services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global direct mail market is moving toward industry consolidation as service providers are involved in M&A to enhance their service portfolio and streamline the processes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Integrating technological innovations along with the automation of production process and mailing systems within the direct mail logistics system helps to reduce the delivery lead time and manual errors," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Direct Mail Market:

Employing multichannel communication strategies

Implementation of digital color printing within direct mail process

Substantial adoption of co-mailing strategy

Employing multichannel communication strategies:

The integration of multiple channels helps service providers across various regions to execute a direct marketing campaign. Suppliers focus on developing unified campaigns that utilize numerous digital and physical channels to target end-users. Adopting a multi-channel approach also helps the buyers to engage and retain a wider audience concerning different demographic groups. Moreover, it helps to ensure better ROI regarding customer engagement.

Implementation of digital color printing within direct mail process:

The rise in the integration of digital printing techniques into direct mail campaigns helps service providers across various regionsto enhance the quality of direct mail. Adopting this method also helps them in implementing unique designs on to a variety of substrates. Moreover, digital color printing is less expensive when compared with other conventional methods of printing. This has increased the preference for service providers that use digital printing techniques among the buyers.

Substantial adoption of co-mailing strategy:

The co-mailing approach includes various processes like pre-sorting, palletizing, and shipping direct mails to end-consumer destinations. Bundling of mails offers multiple benefits to the buyers in terms of achieving discounts on logistics costs as the logistics cost is shared among the buyers. Moreover, adoption of co-mailing strategy enables small enterprises to maximize their ROI as they can share the postal cost.

