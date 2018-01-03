sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

89,80 Euro		+1,00
+1,13 %
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,83
90,19
03.01.
89,60
90,20
03.01.
03.01.2018 | 22:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Participate in the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 3, 2018 - Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th at 8:30 AM PT in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company establishing fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities and focused on advancing new therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding, Prothena seeks to fundamentally change the course of grave or currently untreatable diseases associated with this biology. Prothena's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). The Company continues discovery of additional novel therapeutic candidates where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com (http://www.prothena.com/).

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications

650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prothena Corporation plc via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)