SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'procurement best practices study on the food and beverage industry'. A renowned food and beverage industry client wanted to identify the peer companies and their key suppliers within the food and beverage industry to evaluate their sourcing and procurement best practices and capabilities. Additionally, the client also wanted to cut down on the maverick spends across the supply chain.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "The growth of developing countries coupled with an upsurge in the global population and government regulations is impacting the business strategies of the food and beverage companies."

In the food and beverage sector, firms are looking to differentiate themselves from others by offering unique products and services to stay ahead of the competition. Leading companies in the food and beverage sector have started leveraging the use of procurement best practices solutions to cater to the changing demands of the end-users and to differentiate themselves from others through exceptional services.

The solution offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client identify the functional drivers and commercial decisions that impacted their profitability. Also, the client successfully implemented best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies across the supply chain network which helped them categorize suppliers risks and control costs associated with regulatory compliance.

This procurement best practices solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into the category, region, supplier and branch-level spend intelligence to implement capital allocation strategies.

Reduce maverick spends across business units.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

