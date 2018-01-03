Bahamas Development Corp: Cannabis Consortium to Complete Merger This Month

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Bahamas Development Corporation (OTC PINK: BDCI) filed with FINRA on November 17, 2017 to complete a Name and Ticker change of the Company. The new name will be Cannabis Consortium, Inc. The new ticker has not been assigned yet.

The Company was told on December 20, 2017 that the corporate action has been moved up to FINRA Management for review, and as of this time no further developments have occurred.

Management has made the decision to complete the merger one way or another by the end of the month regardless of the pending FINRA application.

January will be a very busy month for Cannabis with the submission for patents and trademarks as well as final designs being used to manufacture samples.

According to people active in the business the products owned by Cannabis have never been seen before and should be well received in the market place.

Since the designs can be used for other markets beside cannabis, the products are patent-able. The manufacturing or distribution of the finished products do not violate Federal laws.

Additional news will be forth coming as events unfold. Cannabis Consortium, Inc. chooses to use its Twitter account for updates between press releases.

Forward Looking Statement:

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'potential,' 'plans,' 'suggests,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'intends,' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Matt Dwyer

matt@cannabisconsortium.net

954-905-9896

SOURCE: Bahamas Development Corp.