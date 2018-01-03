

By Bill Sokolis



CHICAGO (MNI) - US TSYS SUMMARY: Long end Tsys finished strong, status-quo FOMC minutes spurred decent bout of selling in short end. Dec 12-13 FOMC Minutes show almost all agreed on rate hike, Evans and Kashkari wanting to wait for infl rise. Next up: Thu's ADP (+192k whisper), Fri' NFP (+190k est). - Yld curves crater: 2s10s -3.019, 50.995 (54.559H/50.633L); 2s30s -4.178, 84.867 (89.824H/84.400L); 5s30s -2.637, 53.751 (56.931H/53.207L); Gold weaker (XAU -1.77, 1315.73), West Texas crude new 2.5yr highs (WTI +1.40, 61.77). Heavy Mar'18 Eurodollar volume. Equities surge, emini +20.0, 2713.0. - Tsys followed core EGBs higher initially. Midmorning action rather muted as Tsys lost support post data, sources reported fast$ sellers in 7s and 10s pre-data. Post minutes selling 10s by fast-, real$. - Specs, real$ modest buyers on lows post data, futures still off session highs; intermediates levering to new intraday highs w/long end lagging move. Swap spds running mostly wider, off early narrows amid some deal-tied hedging in 5s-10s, light steepener action in 5s vs. long end. - 3PM ET: 2Y 1.927%, 3Y 2.012%, 5Y 2.245%, 7Y 2.365%, 10Y 2.443%, 30Y 2.780%



US TSY FUTURES CLOSE: Long end near intra-day highs by the close, sedate/orderly trade leading up to status-quo Dec FOMC minutes, little change in forward views. Curves marched flatter. Latest curve update: * 2s10s -3.019, 50.995 (54.559H/50.633L); * 2s30s -4.178, 84.867 (89.824H/84.400L); * 5s30s -2.637, 53.751 (56.931H/53.207L); Current futures levels: * Mar Ultra bonds up 24/64 at 166-14 (165-09L/166-20H) * Mar 30-yr Bond futures up 17/32 at 152-09 (151-17L/152-13H) * Mar 10-yr futures up 3.5/32 at 123-25.5 (123-20.5L/123-28.5H) * Mar 5-yr futures steady at 115-31.25 (115-30.5L/116-02.75H) * Mar 2-yr futures down .5/32 at 106-31 (106-30.5L/107-00.25H)



US EURODOLLAR FUTURES CLOSE: Steady to mixed by the close, short end under pressure on good volume following Dec FOMC minutes release. Current White pack (Mar'18-Dec'18): * Mar'18 +0.000 at 98.210 * Jun'18 -0.010 at 98.035 * Sep'18 -0.010 at 97.920 * Dec'18 -0.010 at 97.815 * Red pack (Mar'19-Dec'19) -0.005-0.010 * Green pack (Mar'20-Dec'20) steady to -0.005 * Blue pack (Mar'21-Dec'21) steady to +0.005 * Gold pack (Mar'22-Dec'22) +0.010-0.015



US SWAPS: After a mildly tighter open, spds running mostly wider by the close. Flow included deal-tied hedging in 5s-10s, light steepener action in 5s vs. long end, light two-way fly action as well. OTC vol slipped across the grid, 2wk lows in exchange traded options w/underlying rates finishing near intra-day highs in the long end, curves flattening. Latest spread levels: * 2Y -0.44/17.88 * 5Y +0.38/3.81 * 10Y +0.56/-1.56 * 30Y +1.00/-20.25



US OUTLOOK: Data/speaker calendar (prior, estimate): - Jan 04 Dec challenger layoff plans (30.0%, --) 0730ET - Jan 04 Dec ADP private payrolls (190K, --) 0815ET - Jan 04 -Dec Weekly initial jobless claims (245K, 240K) 0830ET - Jan 04 Dec Markit Services Index (final) (52.4, --) 0945ET - Jan 04 31-Dec Bloomberg comfort index (52.4, --) 0945ET - Jan 04 29-Dec natural gas stocks w/w (-112Bcf, --) 1030ET - Jan 04 29-Dec crude oil stocks ex. SPR w/w (-4.6Bcf, --) 1100ET - Jan 04 StL Fed Bullard On Econ/Mon Pol at Meltzer conf; Phil Q/A 1330ET - Jan 04 03-Jan Fed weekly securities holdings 1630ET



Eurodollar/Treasury Option Summary Eurodollar options, Pit/screen: * 10,000 short Mar 82/83 call strips, 1.0 * 2,500 Feb 82/83 1x2 call spds, 1.5 * 2,500 short Apr 75/76/77 put flys, 2.5 * 2,500 Mar 80/81 2x1 put spds, 0.5 * -5,000 Green Dec 78 calls, 13.0 vs. 97.595/0.32% * +10,000 Sep 83 calls, 1.0 * +4,000 Green Sep/Blue Sep 80 call spds, 0.75/steepener * -5,000 short Jan 77/80 6x1 put spds, 12.0 * total +20,000 Feb 82/83 1x2 call spds, 1.5 w/ * total +20,000 Mar 80/81 2x1 put spds, 0.5, 2.0 db package * total -16,000 short Feb 76/77/78 put flys, 4.0 w/ * total -16,000 short Apr 75/76/77 put flys, 2.5 vs. 97.70/0.10% Note, the short Feb put fly sale most likely a closer after paper bought over 50k at 3.5 in mid-December; the short Apr fly was sold in good size on 1x2x1 ratio in good size back in mid-November. * +10,000 Dec 77/80 put spds, 14.0 vs. 97.83/0.27% * -7,500 Apr 78/80 put strips, 4.0 vs. * +15,000 Jun 78/80 2x1 put spds, 3.0, 2.0 net db * >30,000 Red Mar'19 80/82 call spds, 5.0 * +5,000 short Dec 77/78/80 call flys, 1.25 on legs * +2,000 Mar 82/83/85 call flys, 2.5 on screen Whites/Reds conditional bear curve steepener: * over +15,000 short Jun 75/76 put spds vs. Jun 78/80 put spd, 0.0 net on package * +13,500 Mar 82/83 1x2 call spds, 2.0 vs. 98.225/0.17% * 1,500 Blue Mar 71/82 strangles, 1.0 * 1,500 Blue Jun 70/82 strangles, 4.00 * +13,500 Mar 82/83 1x2 call spds * +5,000 Mar 83 calls * 11,000 Jun 78 puts * 6,000 Jun 80 puts * 3,000 Red Jun'19 75/77 put spds



Tsy options, Pit/screen: * +10,000 TYH 123 puts, 20/64 vs. 123-27.5 * 3,000 TYH 123/124 put spds, 13/64 vs. 123-25.5 * +3,000 TYG/TYH 123 put calendar spds, 12/64 still offered * 1,000 TYG 123.5 straddles, 53/64 vs. TYH 123.5/124 strangles, 1-3/64 * -5,000 TYG 125 calls, 6/64 in pit, screen volume over 82k * 1,200 FVG 116.5/117 call spds, 3.5/64 vs. 116-01 * 2,500 FVH 117.2/118 1x2 call spds, .5/64 Latest Block, 0815:05ET, * +7,500 TYG 123.5 puts, 20/64 vs. 123-25/0.38% * +92,000 TYG 125 calls 6/64, range of 5- to 7/64 on screen * 25,000 TYG 124.5 calls, 22



