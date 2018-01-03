TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/18 -- Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UGD) is pleased to announce that Normand Tremblay, Unigold's major shareholder, has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Tremblay is the former CEO of United Bottles & Packaging of Laval, Quebec.

The Company also would like to advise Unigold shareholders that it's still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Energy and Mines of the Dominican Republic regarding the granting of the Neita Fase II Exploration Concession.

The Company has complied with all requests received from the Direccion General de Mineria, including the payment of the annual surface tax, in accordance with Article 116 of the Dominican Republic Mining Law.

Joseph Del Campo, Interim President and CEO of Unigold commented, "We are very happy to have Normand join our board and we look forward to working with him in our continuing exploration efforts in advancing the Neita property."

